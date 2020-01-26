Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 644,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 480,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 24,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

