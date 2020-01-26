Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $433,037.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.