Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Cap of $253,379.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $253,379.00 and $49.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.01281835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00210418 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073328 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

