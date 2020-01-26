Photon (PHO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $109,494.00 and $680.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,593.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.01947326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.04013969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00743681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00106591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00624785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,332,616,570 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

