Pigeoncoin Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $76,601.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000582 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,438,074,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

