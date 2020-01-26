Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Hits $533,216.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $533,216.00 and $200.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.01303647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000796 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,192,016 coins and its circulating supply is 414,931,580 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

