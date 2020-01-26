Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $31,360.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 143,387,472 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

