PIVX Market Cap Tops $15.59 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003246 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bisq and Coinroom. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $250,764.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009760 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005667 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Bisq, Coinbe, Crex24, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

