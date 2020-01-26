PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.28

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Coinbe. PIVX has a market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $272,582.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007967 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia, Crex24, Binance, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Upbit, Graviex, Bittrex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

