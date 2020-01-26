PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $708,266.00 and $371,197.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,474.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03925737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00729229 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

