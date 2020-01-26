PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $5,005.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

