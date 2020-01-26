PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0004 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $387.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

