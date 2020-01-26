Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) vs. Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Head to Head Review

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.98 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.54 Livongo Health $68.43 million 37.57 -$33.38 million N/A N/A

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluralsight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pluralsight and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $25.78, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.81%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluralsight beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

