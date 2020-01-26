Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Pluristem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.