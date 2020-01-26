Po.et Market Cap Hits $4.66 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Po.et has a market cap of $4.66 million and $91,441.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

