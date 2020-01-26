POA Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $40,158.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

