Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 122.6% in January

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Polar Power stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 25,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,216. The company has a market cap of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 2.04% of Polar Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

