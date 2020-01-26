Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $9.23 million and $3.63 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Bitbns and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00652566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, UEX, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

