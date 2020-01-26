Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $490,914.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and TDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.03218208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00204186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Huobi, TDAX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Kucoin, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

