Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BX Thailand, Upbit and TDAX. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $602,343.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DigiFinex, Bittrex, TDAX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, ABCC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

