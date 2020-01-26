Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $10,822.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,477,103 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

