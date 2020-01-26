ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.19. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.