Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.