Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0018

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $82,443.00 and $6,507.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinnest and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,644.65 or 1.00606007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039344 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

