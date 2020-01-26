ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

