ProxyNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,000.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $155,000.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 80.8% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.01303032 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,426,942 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.