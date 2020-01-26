PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 95.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. PTON has a market capitalization of $422,156.00 and $287.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PTON has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,939,156,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

