PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $343,667.00 and $58,169.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

