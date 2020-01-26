PumaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,441.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Upbit. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $80,441.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.