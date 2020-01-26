Pundi X Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $803,124.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

