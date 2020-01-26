QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

QADA opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,571,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $90,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,336,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,601,245.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,889 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. State Street Corp raised its position in QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in QAD by 150.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

