QASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85,082.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Liquid, Huobi and Hotbit. During the last week, QASH has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $85,082.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Liquid and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

