Qbao Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $346,390.00 and $116.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.