QCash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $201.81 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, QCash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $44.92 million and $201.81 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

