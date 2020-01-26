QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0015 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $494,295.00 and $543,462.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.