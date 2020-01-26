QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $21.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.