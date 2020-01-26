Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Hits $5.53 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $167,101.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.02814838 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009230 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,210,706 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

