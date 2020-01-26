QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $993,272.00

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $6.50 million and $993,272.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $18.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.05561661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128104 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

