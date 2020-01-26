QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $54,336.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,240,101 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

