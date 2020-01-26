Qwertycoin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $810,642.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

