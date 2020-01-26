QYNO (QNO) Market Cap Hits $371.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. QYNO has a market cap of $371.00 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

