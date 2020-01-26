Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $923,305.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $923,305.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bibox, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Bilaxy, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

