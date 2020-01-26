Ravencoin Market Capitalization Tops $141.79 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $141.79 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,375,570,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, IDCM, Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Nanex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.