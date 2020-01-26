RealChain (RCT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,590.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a market capitalization of $173,015.00 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

