ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,918.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $21.90 million and $15,918.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.01308628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052907 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00211618 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bisq, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

