ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $19.94 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $47,515.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.01337589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051772 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00210604 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, Upbit, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

