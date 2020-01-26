Refereum (RFR) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex and Cobinhood. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $115,858.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

