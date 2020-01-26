Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 38.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Regency Centers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 104.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

REG opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

