Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

