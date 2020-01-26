Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 255,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.